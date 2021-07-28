Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

