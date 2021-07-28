PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 4,839 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.
- On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.
- On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $21,384.00.
Shares of PMVP stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
