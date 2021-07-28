PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 4,839 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $21,384.00.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.26.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.