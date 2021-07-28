POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

