Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

