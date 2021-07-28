Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,160,900 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

