Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 196,600 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $5,048,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $14,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

