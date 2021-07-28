Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.64 Million in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 262,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACIC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

