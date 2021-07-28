Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $2.97 Million Position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 528,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

STSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

