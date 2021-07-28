Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,524 ($32.98). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,416 ($31.57), with a volume of 140,159 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,312.56. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.11.

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

