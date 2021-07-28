PolkaBridge (PBR) Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $168,740.00 worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PolkaBridge

PolkaBridge was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 88,009,525 coins and its circulating supply is 33,009,525 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

