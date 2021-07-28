POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in July

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMBY opened at 0.08 on Wednesday. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13.

POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

