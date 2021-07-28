POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in July

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMBY opened at 0.08 on Wednesday. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13.
POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile
