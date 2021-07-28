PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

