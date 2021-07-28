PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.400-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.950 EPS.

Shares of PPG opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

