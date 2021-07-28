Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX opened at $15.70 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $607.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

