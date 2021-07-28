Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.00. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 93,540 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$702.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.72.

About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

