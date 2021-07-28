Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 219,908 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1,672.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.36% of Dine Brands Global worth $20,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIN opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

