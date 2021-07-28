Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 33,148 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

