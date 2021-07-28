Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.