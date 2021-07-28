Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

