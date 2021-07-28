Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $22.36 Million Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.