Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 105,902 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,540,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Drive Shack worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $234.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

