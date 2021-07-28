Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,207 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,207 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LKQ were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

