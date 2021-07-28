Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,666 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

