Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 255,382 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Intuitive Surgical worth $306,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,762 shares of company stock worth $38,138,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $975.08 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $987.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $896.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

