Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $254,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 33.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.14.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

