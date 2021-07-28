Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 453,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Intel worth $339,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Intel by 3,805.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,742,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $136,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

