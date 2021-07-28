Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $378,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

