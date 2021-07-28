Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $409.12 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $409,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.