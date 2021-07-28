Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $283,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.90 and a 1-year high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

