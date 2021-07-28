Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 149,584 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $433,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $538.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.88.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

