Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

PFG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. 17,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,921. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

