Professional (PFHD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Professional to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Professional has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $270.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

