Profound Medical (PROF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $299.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

