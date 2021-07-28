Project Pai Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $151,614.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $19.48 million and $151,614.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00028834 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,763,807,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,716,349 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

