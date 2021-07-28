Propy (PRO) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $76,307.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.