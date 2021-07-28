Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) vs. The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

1.9% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protagenic Therapeutics and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.58%. Given The OLB Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -398.88% The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and The OLB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million N/A N/A The OLB Group $9.77 million 4.27 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

The OLB Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

The OLB Group beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.