Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Up 15,725.0% in July

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 15,725.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PUGE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Puget Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of personal 3D printers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Puget Technologies, Inc is a subsidiary of Qest Consulting Group, Inc

