(PUR.TO) (TSE:PUR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

(PUR.TO) (TSE:PUR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.00. (PUR.TO) shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 60,314 shares trading hands.

About (PUR.TO) (TSE:PUR)

Pure Technologies Ltd. (Pure) is engaged in the development and application of technologies for inspection, monitoring and management of physical infrastructure, including water and hydrocarbon pipelines, buildings and bridges. The Company’s segments include Americas, International and PureHM. Its technologies include SoundPrint acoustic monitoring technology, which is used to provide continuous remote health monitoring of water and wastewater pipelines, bridges, buildings, parking structures and other infrastructure components; SoundPrint Acoustic Fibre-Optic (AFO) technology, which is a fiber-optic monitoring system used for structural monitoring of prestressed concrete water and wastewater pipelines, and Armadillo Tracks Remote Tracking Units, which is a PureHM technology and an Internet based pig tracking and pipeline monitoring system that integrates acoustic geophones, magnetic sensors and other technologies to monitor pipelines for pig passages and environmental changes.

