Pyrk (PYRK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,252.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $65,661.02 and $2,252.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004801 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

