Pzena Investment Management, Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.