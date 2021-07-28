Pzena Investment Management, Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24.
About Pzena Investment Management
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.