Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By KeyCorp

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVLV. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 197,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

