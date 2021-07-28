Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Issued By Truist Securiti

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of IGT opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,454 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,526,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,546,000 after buying an additional 268,753 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

