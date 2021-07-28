Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

