Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Euronav NV Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Euronav in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.58 on Monday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Euronav by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

