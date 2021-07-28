Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

