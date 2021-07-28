Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

Shares of MTDR opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

