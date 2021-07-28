Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NAT stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $392.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,143,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $48,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.