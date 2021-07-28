Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for World Acceptance Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of World Acceptance in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WRLD opened at $188.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24. World Acceptance has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $192.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

