Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for World Acceptance Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of World Acceptance in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.
WRLD opened at $188.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24. World Acceptance has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $192.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
