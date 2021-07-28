Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in Q2 by 20.1% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 24,495.0% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.68. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

