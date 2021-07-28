Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

AIMC stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

